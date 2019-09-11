"Not bad for a running back."

Lamar Jackson was honored Wednesday as the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career, a well-deserved recognition after a dominant and record-breaking performance in the Ravens' Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Jackson went 17-of-20 for 324 passing yards and had a team-record five touchdowns in the Ravens' 59-10 win over the Dolphins. To add to his dominant performance, Jackson became the youngest player in NFL history to secure a perfect passer rating.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also taking notice of Jackson's record-breaking performance were oddsmakers, dramatically increasing Jackson's MVP odds from between 50-1 and 41-1 to 18-1 and 25-1.

The Ravens host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

RG3's IG: Griffin celebrates his comeback

3 takeaways: Raven's historic season opener

Room for Improvement: Harbaugh thinks Ravens can do better

Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after record-breaking Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington