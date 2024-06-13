Lamar Jackson to have more pre-snap responsibility in year 2 with OC Todd Monken

Lamar Jackson won his second NFL MVP award last season, and entering Year two with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, he’s getting even more pre-snap responsibilities.

Here’s what Ravens quarterback and former Tennessee Vols legend Tee Martin had to say on Jackson’s continued growth and development.

“It takes him understanding how we’re blocking things up front to get us to the best run and the best pass for whatever coverage we’re facing,” Martin said. “He’s accepted it and done a heck of a job of getting us into the right play, and today was probably the best day in a long time of him really just having the freedom to do what he wants to do. We saw some really good plays and some positive gains with him doing that today.”

Jackson will look to be even more impressive after he finished last season with career highs in passing yards (3,678) and completion percentage (.672).

