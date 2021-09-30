Lamar Jackson misses second straight practice with back issue: 'Wait and see,' say Ravens

Lamar Jackson missed a second straight practice on Thursday with what Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman described as "a little back flare-up."

Roman said the issue wasn't "serious" but declined to project Jackson's status moving forward.

“He’s dealing with a little back flare-up,” Roman told reporters, per the Baltimore Sun. “I don’t think it’s anything serious. I think he’s going to be in good shape, but we’ll wait and see.”

Lamar Jackson is dealing with what the Ravens describe as "a little back flare-up." (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jackson missed practice last week before playing Sunday

This is the second straight week the Ravens quarterback has missed practice time after what the team described as an "illness" limited him as it prepared to face the Detroit Lions last week. Jackson acknowledged earlier in the week to having a "sore" hip from diving into the end zone against the Kansas City Chiefs the previous Sunday.

Jackson wasn't limited in Baltimore's win over the Lions last Sunday while taking all of the team's offensive snaps. The Ravens are traveling this week to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Per the Sun, Jackson, who took several hits against the Lions, wasn't in obvious pain when he spoke with reporters on Wednesday. Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley has taken practice reps in Jackson's stead and would be next in line if Jackson were to miss any time.