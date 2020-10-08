Lamar Jackson misses second straight practice with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the first time in his career, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second straight regular season practice.

According to reporters at practice, Jackson was absent yet again. He missed Wednesday’s practice with a “non-serious” knee injury. It’s unclear when he suffered the injury, as he never left the Ravens’ previous game in Washington.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is not practicing for a second straight day. Starting RG Tyre Phillips (shoulder) also sidelined for a second consecutive day. Other players not practicing: RB Mark Ingram, NT Brandon Williams (gets vet days on Thursday) — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 8, 2020

“It kind of falls in the ‘Is what it is’ category,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. “It’s part of life with what we do. Players that don’t practice, they’re in meeting, they’re engaged, they’re certainly watching what everybody else at their position is doing, just like a backup would. That’s just how it goes and you make the best of it.”

The team’s injury report comes out typically around 4 p.m. each day. Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to speak with the media tomorrow afternoon, after the team’s final practice of the week.

“Coach will talk about the injury situations regarding the team later, we certainly want everyone out there,” Roman continued. “But you’ve got to figure some things out sometimes.”