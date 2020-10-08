A day ago, it might have been maintenance. Now it could be a thing.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not practicing for the second straight day.

He was held out yesterday with what was described as a a knee issue.

If he doesn’t work tomorrow, it would raise serious questions about his ability to play Sunday against the Bengals, and would leave them with Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley.

Lamar Jackson misses second straight day of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk