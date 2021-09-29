Lamar Jackson misses practice with back injury

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has a sore hip and a stomach illness last week, neither of which kept him from playing on Sunday in Detroit. Jackson now has a back injury, one which has kept him from practicing on Wednesday.

According to the team’s injury report, Jackson didn’t practice at all today due to the ailment that didn’t seem to affect him during the Week Three win over the Lions. It remains to be seen when and if he’s able to practice this week.

The Broncos travel to Denver on Sunday.

In all, eight Ravens didn’t practice on Wednesday: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee), DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder), S DeShon Elliott (quad), WR Sammy Watkins (rest), and CB Tavon Young (no designation, yet).

