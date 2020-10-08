Lamar Jackson misses 2nd practice of Week 5

It’s not quite time to fully panic yet but there’s definitely some room for concern as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second-consecutive practice of the week with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. As the Ravens are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, there’s a very real possibility that Jackson could miss the first game of his NFL career.

Though many pundits and fans have wondered aloud about Jackson’s durability as a dual-threat quarterback who is not afraid to take off running, the reigning MVP has missed just three regular-season practices prior to this week. But with a nagging knee injury suffered at the tail end of Week 4’s game against the Washington Football Team, Jackson has missed two practices already this week, putting his status for Sunday’s game in jeopardy.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted Jackson’s knee injury isn’t considered serious and holding him out of practice is more of a precaution than anything else. However, if the injury is more serious or Baltimore decides to sit Jackson for a game as a more prolonged precaution, we’re likely to see Robert Griffin III on the field in his stead.

Friday’s final injury report will clear everything up and give us a more concrete status for Jackson. But until he takes the field, all of Baltimore is going to be collectively holding their breath.