Lamar Jackson missed today's practice because of an illness

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice today, but the reasons weren't immediately clear. Now it's been reported that he's dealing with an illness.

Jackson's illness was the reason he stayed home today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There's been no word on the nature of the illness, and no indication that it will keep him from playing on Sunday when the Rams are at Baltimore.

Jackson has been having his healthiest season as the Ravens' starter, not missing a game or a practice until today. The Ravens will hope he gets a clean bill of health in the next 48 hours.