Lamar Jackson missed practice with a knee injury, but Ravens reportedly don't consider it serious

When Lamar Jackson wasn’t at Baltimore Ravens practice on Wednesday, there was a bit of a panic. Jackson is the reigning MVP and one of the league’s most exciting players.

Jackson did miss practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, but it’s not considered serious according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens fans, fantasy players and NFL fans in general can breathe easier.

The missed practice is a reminder of the danger Jackson is put in as the highest volume runner of any quarterback in NFL history. In both of Jackson’s NFL seasons he has set a record for rushing attempts in a season by a quarterback. He has been durable, but rushing as often as he does means he puts himself in harm’s way more than other quarterbacks.

Without Jackson, the Ravens would turn to Robert Griffin III. Griffin had a great start to his career, but he’s not Jackson, who won the MVP unanimously last season.

For now it appears Jackson is fine and will play in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s good news for anyone who enjoys football.

Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) More

