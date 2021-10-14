Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t around for the start of practice open to the media. Now, we know the reason.

The Ravens’ practice report reveals that Jackson was absent with an illness. He did not go on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, and he missed a Week 3 practice with an illness but still played. So the concern level for Ravens Nation should remain low for now.

Jackson also missed two Week 4 practices with back soreness and played.

Friday’s media availability and practice report will bring more clarity.

Tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (rest) also didn’t take part in Thursday’s practice. Stanley and Watkins didn’t practice Wednesday, and Villanueva was limited.

Safeties DeShon Elliott (quad) and Geno Stone (thigh) were limited.

Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk