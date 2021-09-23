Lamar Jackson missed practice due to illness

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said his hip was sore on Wednesday and he wasn’t at practice on Thursday, so many people likely assumed that the two things were connected.

According to multiple reports, that’s not the case. Those reports say that Jackson was out of practice with an illness with Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com adding that it is a “stomach bug” and that Jackson is expected to be fine for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Jackson’s hip was sore as a result of landing on it when he flipped into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s win over the Chiefs. It’s something Jackson said he’d probably do again and head coach John Harbaugh said it wasn’t a problem for him as long as Jackson doesn’t lose the ball.

Getting injured would be another unfavorable outcome and it appears that Jackson has avoided that this time around.

Lamar Jackson missed practice due to illness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

