Lamar Jackson out, will miss Bears-Ravens game with illness

Lamar Jackson out, will miss game with non-COVID-19 illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will dodge one of the best players in the league when they take on the Ravens in Week 11. MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially inactive with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jackson made the trip out to Chicago and tried to recuperate enough to play, but he simply wasn’t feeling himself when gameday came around. The Ravens offense will also be without their top wide receiver, Marquise Brown, who was ruled out with a thigh injury on Saturday.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bears are shorthanded as well. Matt Nagy announced that Khalil Mack would miss the rest of the season with a foot injury on Friday. Akiem Hicks was also ruled out on Friday. Leading up to kickoff, the team announced Eddie Jackson would miss the game with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Bears’ Week 9 matchup against the Steelers as well.

