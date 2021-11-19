Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown return to practice

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is back with the Ravens on Friday.

Jackson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of an illness, but he was feeling well enough to get on the practice field to close out the week. Assuming he continues to feel well, Jackson should be good to go against the Bears on Sunday.

The Ravens got a couple of Jackson’s receiving targets back on the practice field as well. Marquise Brown is practicing after sitting out the last two days with a thigh injury and Rashod Bateman is back after missing Thursday with an illness.

The team will release its full injury report for the game against Chicago later on Friday.

