Quarterback Lamar Jackson has not practiced all week because of an ankle injury that kept him playing in the team’s last two games, but head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Jackson still has a chance to play.

Jackson’s injury designation reflects that view. Jackson has been listed as questionable to play against the Rams on Sunday. Tyler Huntley would be in line to make his third start of the season if Jackson can’t play.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness) is also listed as questionable after missing the last two days of practice. Linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) is not expected to play after being listed as doubtfull while cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs, chest) and guard Ben Powers (foot) have been ruled out.

Wide receiver Devin Durvernay (ankle), linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee), and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) round out the team’s questionable group.

Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown questionable for Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk