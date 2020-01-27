The world mourned the death of a legend Sunday afternoon when the news of Kobe Bryant's death broke.

The timing of the tragedy coincided with the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, where the NFL's best and brightest were informed of the news.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was emotional when discussing Bryant's passing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Everybody in our locker room was hurt."@Lj_Era8 talked about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Rn62ye5aFr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 27, 2020

Jackson talked about looking up to Bryant and about how the latter gave him an autographed jersey when he was drafted.

Mark Ingram detailed the reaction in the locker room, saying that it was "devastating" and that "you almost didn't really want to come play.

"It was devastating. Everybody was hurt."@markingram21 on the passing of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/waXLzu8v4i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 27, 2020

"The world lost a great one today," Ingram added. "He impacted many, many lives. People he didn't even know."

Nine people reportedly lost their lives in the unspeakable tragedy. They will not be forgotten.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram were at a loss for words when discussing the death of Kobe Bryant originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington