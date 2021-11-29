Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews combine for pair of amazing pass plays

The second half is different than the first for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson, who threw three interceptions in the first 30 minutes, first found enough time to look down the field for tight end Mark Andrews.

Despite being interfered with, the tight end came down with the pass, which was good for 39 yards.

And for an encore, Jackson once again showed his bewildering ability to extend a play and found Andrews wide-open in the end zone for six points.

The ball was on the 13-yard line when it was snapped. Jackson backpedaled all the way to the 35 before releasing the touchdown thrown.

Amazing.