Lamar Jackson makes Von Miller whiff, completes insane tipped pass to Devin Duvernay

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) makes a catch as a pass is deflected into the air in the first half of an NFL football game between the Ravens and the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. Also reaching for the ball is Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

It was the NFL's most prolific rushing quarterback vs. the NFL's active career sack leader. Advantage Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback played pinball with the Buffalo Bills defensive line to convert a second-and-19 in the second quarter Sunday.

Jackson looked like he was going to be swallowed for a sack by Miller, who had his arms wrapped around Jackson's shoulders and back. Jackson ducked under the pressure and send Miller and diving defensive end Shaq Lawson to the ground. Defensive tackle Tim Settle missed Jackson's ankles and gathered his feet before heaving the ball with Miller and Lawson in his face.

The ball was intended for tight end Mark Andrews along the left sideline. Andrews leaped and tried wrest the ball from Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano. Andrews tip the ball to himself and tipped it a second time but it was caught by teammate Devin Duvernay for a 21-yard gain.

