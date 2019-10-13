Lamar Jackson makes history with career day in win over the Bengals

BALTIMORE - Lamar Jackson set the tone for Sunday's game on the Ravens' first drive of the afternoon.

He rushed just twice, one of which went for a touchdown, but had 57 yards on the game-tying opening drive.

Jackson finished with 152 yards on the ground - a career high - to carry the Ravens to a 23-17 win over the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I take advantage, like I said before, and I'm trying to win at the end of the day," Jackson said after the game. "If I've got to run, I've got to do it and today that's what it was. Sometimes I had to pass. Sometimes I had to run."

He did throw for 236 yards and completed 21 of 33 passes, too. But the story was his legs, which kept the Bengals off-balance all day.

"Lamar was able to get out and run because of the way they were playing," coach John Harbaugh said. "They were playing kind of spill defense. They really didn't want us to run the ball up inside with our running backs, and that opened up some other things."

Jackson now has 460 rushing yards on the season and is on pace for over 1,200. He's also on pace for just over 4,000 passing yards.

His dual-threat ability has flummoxed nearly every team the Ravens have played this season. Jackson has had over 300 scrimmage yards in all but one (last week in against the Steelers) of the Ravens' games.

"That's the most frustrating thing for a defense," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "You have a play covered, and he's an elite athlete. We've played a couple of good athletes. He's one of the rarest I've seen in person. Just one little crease and he's got 30 yards on you."

Cincinnati sold out to stop the interior run, and Jackson and the rest of the Baltimore running attack burned the Bengals on the outside.

Story continues

Jackson's elusiveness was never more evident than on the Ravens' last full drive of the game. The Ravens received the ball with 13:32 left in the fourth quarter and a 20-10 lead. They didn't give the ball back to the Bengals until there was just over three minutes to play.

"I catch myself on the sideline stretching because, you know, they'll be holding the ball for a minute and we've got to stay warm," Matthew Judon said. "He picks us up in crucial times and keeps getting first downs. It's hard, man. You can't cover everybody and keep a spy on him [at] all times."

The nine minute, 46 second drive, highlighted by a 16-yard Jackson scramble on 3rd and 14, put away any realistic chance the Bengals had of pulling off an upset.

It capped off a historic day for Jackson and his place in the NFL record books. He became the first player in NFL history to rush for more than 150 yards and register at least 200 yards passing in a regular season game.

The Bengals sold out to stop interior rushes and mostly took away big passing plays from the Ravens. Jackson just made the Bengals pick their poison when it came to choosing what to stop.

And Jackson made Cincinnati realized that whatever it chose was still poison.

"He was cutting it back, throwing outside and running around," Bengals linebacker Preston Brown said. "He was just having fun on us, and that's what you never want to have done."

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Lamar Jackson makes history with career day in win over the Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington