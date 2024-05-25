Lamar Jackson makes The Forbes list as the 10th highest paid athlete in the world

The Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid athletes came out this week, and Lamar Jackson checked in at #10. The list tracks total earnings, from both on the field and off of it, from May 1, 2023, to May 1, 2024.

During that span, Jackson earned $100.5 million, $98.5 million from his record-breaking deal with the Ravens, and $2 million in off-the-field earnings.

The 27-year-old face of the Baltimore franchise cracked the top ten mainly due to the massive $72.5 million signing bonus he negotiated without an agent.

The two-time MVP was the third highest-paid American-born athlete of the year, behind only Lebron James (#4 at $128.2m) and Steph Curry (#9 at $102m).

He is the only NFL player in the top ten of the rich list.

Regarding off-the-field income, Jackson has endorsements with Oakley and StatusPro. However, as Forbes points out, the QB rushing record setter also “owns a series of businesses including a soul food restaurant, a production company, a record label and a clothing line called Era 8.”

The number one slot belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese soccer superstar who draws an enormous $200 million annual salary with Al Nassr of the Saudi Pro League.

CR7’s total earnings were $260 million, which propelled him to the top spot for the fourth time.

