Lamar Jackson makes it clear he won’t be hiring an agent

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can officially begin speaking to other teams tomorrow. Today, he’s spending a little time on Twitter, addressing his unresolved contract situation.

Retweeting an item in which ESPN’s Adam Schefter is quoted as saying Jackson rejected a contract last year that included $200 million in guarantees, Jackson uses a gif that suggests disagreement with the contention.

Jackson then tweeted this: “133/3years fully guaranteed😒 but I need a agent? 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️”

It’s unclear whether he’s saying he was offered a three-year, $133 million fully-guaranteed deal last year by the Ravens, or that he has been offered one more recently, by the Ravens or someone else. It also doesn’t say whether he is inclined to accept such an offer.

The key number is familiar. Multiple ESPN reporters and analysts previously have claimed that the Ravens offered Jackson $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. We’ve consistently said that it’s impossible to know the true value of the contract offer without seeing all details, including (for example) injury guarantees that would have become full guarantees after the first year.

It’s unclear, based on the article retweeted by Jackson, whether Schefter has identified the guarantees that would have vested after one year.

Regardless, Jackson’s tweet makes it clear he won’t be changing course on not hiring an agent. Starting on Wednesday, we’ll see whether that results in someone making him an offer he won’t refuse.

And, yes, he needs an agent. Both for his football contract and his marketing deals.

In saying that, I’m not trying to attack him. I’m trying to help him. He deserves to have much more money than what he has received for his skills, abilities, and performances.

But you’re carrying water for the agents, some will inevitably say. Actually, there’s no better argument for agents to use going forward than Lamar never hiring one, because the end result of his adventures in self-representation will give the entire agent industry all the ammunition it would ever need to make the case for other players to not try to go it alone — especially not franchise quarterbacks.

I’m trying to persuade Lamar to hire an agent before it’s too late. Before his shot at the contract he deserves evaporates. Before many more millions, like those Josh Allen made in 2021 and 2022, are gone for good.

Again, if I was truly opposed to his interests, I wouldn’t be saying a word about any of it. Or, even worse, I’d be openly cheering him on.

It kind of makes you wonder what the people who are openly cheering him on truly want to see happen.

