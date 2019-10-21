Lamar Jackson made a strong impression on Seahawks defense

The Seahawks got their first look at Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday and they left the game having learned what many other Ravens opponents have learned over the last year.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed said, via TheAthletic.com, that “the quarterback is different” after Jackson threw for 143 yards and ran for 116 more in a 30-16 victory. Defensive end Quinton Jefferson said he’s glad the Ravens aren’t on the schedule again this season and Jadeveon Clowney invoked a name frequently compared to Jackson.

“I always wanted to play against Michael Vick,” Clowney said, via the Seattle Times. “I guess I got the new era with Lamar Jackson. He did his thing today. . . . He might be the fastest guy I ever chased with the ball in his hands. He can make anything happen for that team, and they’re all on the bandwagon with him getting what they’re supposed to be getting out of their quarterback. We got a great one, too.”

Russell Wilson‘s bona fides don’t need any defending, but Jackson got more done for his team on Sunday and that played a major role in Baltimore leaving Seattle with a win.