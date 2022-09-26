Lamar Jackson made history against the Bill Belichick-coached Patriots

The New England Patriots lost a difficult game on Sunday by a 37-26 margin.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made some history against New England in the process by becoming the first quarterback to rush for 100 yards against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era.

The quarterback had a solid day all around, completing 18-of-29 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns. The 100 rushing yards were just another notch in Jackson’s belt. He bested Tim Tebow’s rushing record of 93 yards and beat his own previous mark of 61 yards

This adds to what has been a stellar season for Jackson. He has 749 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions on the year.

Lamar Jackson today became the first QB to rush for 100 yards against the Patriots in the Belichick era. Previous highs: Tim Tebow: 93 yards

Mitch Trubisky: 81 yards

Josh Allen: 66 Jackson's previous high vs. the Patriots was 61 yards. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 25, 2022

Jackson’s banner day added insult to injury on a Patriots team looking to salvage the rest of the season. Thankfully, they will not have to face Jackson again, unless they make it to postseason play.

