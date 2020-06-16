Lamar Jackson Madden Cover: See the three released

The long-awaited images of Lamar Jackson on the cover of Madden 21 came out Tuesday morning from EA Sports.

There are three different covers of the game: An MVP edition in black and white with the phrase "Not Bad For A Running Back" at the bottom right. The regular edition of the game is a collage of various Jackson photos, while the deluxe edition is a similar concept with Jackson spinning a football in his hands.

Jackson let the news slip at a press conference in April that he would be the cover athlete of this year's game.

This year's Madden cover is different than in previous years, as it is the first in the franchise's history to be a collage of the cover athlete. Madden 21 will be released on Aug. 25, 2020.

"I grew up playing Madden and owned every copy I could get my hands on, so to be on the cover of Madden NFL 21 is a dream come true, especially when the cover represents so much of my story," Jackson said in a press release. "The welcome to the Madden family from around the league and from fans has been phenomenal and I think people will have a lot of fun with the new features coming in this year's game."

The franchise is unveiling a few new details in this year's game, including improved ball-carrier and defensive line mechanics and improved open-field tackling engine.

RELATED: RAVENS PLAYERS LOVE THE NEW MADDEN COVER

They will also be unveiling "Face of the Franchise: Rise to Fame," a documentary career campaign which will allow players to create a quarterback, running back or receiver and go through experiences in high school through the NFL.

Jackson, in a historic MVP season in 2019, rushed for a quarterback record 1,206 yards and threw for 3,127 yards and a league-best 36 touchdowns in 15 games. Jackson, in just his first year as a full-time starter, led the Ravens to a 13-2 record with him at the controls of the offense.

Story continues

The Ravens' offense led the NFL with a league-best 33.2 points per game en route to the best regular-season record in football at 14-2.

A few of Jackson's teammates were shown a sneak peek of the covers 24 hours before the release, and it's safe to say they approve of this year's edition.

Stay connected to the Ravens with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Lamar Jackson Madden Cover: See the three released originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington