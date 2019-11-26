Lamar Jackson: I’m not worried about MVP, I want to win the Super Bowl

Football in L.A. means that fans of the team not headquartered in L.A. will be present in large numbers and, when things are going well, they will be loud. Last night in L.A., Ravens fans were present in large numbers. And they were loud.

Chants of “MVP” could be heard during the broadcast of the game on multiple occasions, at least once after quarterback Lamar Jackson had exited the blowout. So what did Jackson think about this?

“It’s OK, but I’m trying to win the Super Bowl and take it one game at a time,” Jackson told reporters after the 45-6 win. “I’m not worried about MVP, you know. If it comes, it comes. I’m trying to win the Super Bowl. That’s a team award and that’s what I want.”

Indeed, it’s always better to win the Super Bowl MVP than the regular-season MVP — or to win the kind of respect that results in an national audience remaining locked in long after the game was decided, simply to watch Jackson work his magic in a game that wasn’t in dispute by halftime.

“It’s cool,” Jackson said of the respect. “Like I said, it’s cool, but I’m trying to win the Super Bowl. That’s the goal and I’m chasing that right now. We got the 49ers right now, well next week and that’s what I’m focused on.”

He’s always focused on the next opponent, so focused that he didn’t give in to any temptation to watch the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

“I didn’t watch,” Jackson said. “I was focused on the Rams. I’m focused on who we got next. Like I said, we got the 49ers next week and I’m going to watch film right when I have to. Starting tomorrow, I’m watching them.”

Starting five days from now, at 1:00 p.m. ET, everyone should be watching the 49ers and the Ravens from Baltimore, where a game that not long ago featured Harbaugh vs. Harbaugh now pits two of the best teams in the league for a Super Bowl XLVII rematch and a potential Super Bowl LIV preview.