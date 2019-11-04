Lamar Jackson low-key after huge win over Patriots

It was easy to see what happened last night as being bigger than just one game.

After all, the Ravens knocked off the Patriots, in prime time, handing the league’s greatest champion its first loss of the season in pretty convincing fashion, and outdueling a future Hall of Famer in the process.

But the guy mostly responsible for it seemed unfazed by the scope of the moment, which may be part of the reason he made it happen.

“I don’t really care about the person I’m playing against,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said, via Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. “I don’t care if it’s a primetime game, or playing at 1 o’clock. I’m just trying to win, at the end of the day.”

Jackson ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns, and was efficient passing, throwing for 163 yards and another score to lead the Ravens to a dramatic win. They ran out to a 17-0 lead, and then were able to control the clock late at the point it seemed the Patriots were about to make a run.

“All starts with Lamar. Lamar runs the show,” veteran safety Earl Thomas said.. “you better be in great shape when you play us, because Lamar’s gonna wear you down, mentally and physically.”

“Lamar the dude,” running back Mark Ingram said, summing it up perfectly.

Last night, he was definitely the dude.