The Ravens will host the Titans on Sunday and Tennessee’s last visit to Baltimore didn’t go well for the home team.

Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards and threw a touchdown while the Titans Defense forced three turnovers in a 28-12 divisional round win over the top-seeded Ravens last January. The Ravens were 14-2 coming into the game, but the loss dashed any Super Bowl hopes that might have been taking root.

On Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about getting another chance at the Titans and he said that “every game is a big game.”

“It’s not a revenge game,” Jackson said. “The game is over with, it was last year. We just fell short, can’t do anything about it. We’re just going into this game trying to be 7-3. That’s all.”

The Titans are also 6-3 and results of this game will have implications on the race for spots in this season’s playoffs, so there’s enough at stake in the present and future to keep past results from taking precedence.

Lamar Jackson: We’re looking to go 7-3 this week, not for playoff revenge originally appeared on Pro Football Talk