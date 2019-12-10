Lamar Jackson limited while Mark Andrews and Ronnie Stanley miss Monday practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Three days after the Ravens practiced with all 53 members of the active roster, there's now legitimate injury concerns for the AFC's top team.

Tight end Mark Andrews and left tackle Ronnie Stanley both missed practice with a knee injury and a concussion, respectively, whlie Lamar Jackson was a limited participant with a quad injury. The team will have just two more days to prepare for kickoff against the Jets, a little over 72 hours after the team's first practice of the week.

The most notable injury, however, was Jackson's absence.

"We'll see," coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson's practice availability this week. "It's less than 24 hours after the game, it's hard to say. It's not a serious injury in that sense. This is day-to-day when we play Thursday night, so we'll see where we're at."

Harbaugh declined to share more about the specific injury to Jackson.

When asked about Stanley's concussion, he also declined to share more about the team's injuries.

"I'm not going to get into injuries, we just got done playing the game 24 hours ago," Harbaugh said. "We're going to play a game Thursday night. The guys that are ready to play will play. The guys that aren't won't. So just look at the injury report and take it from there."

While it's promising that Jackson was just a limited participant, the absences of Andrews and Stanley - and special teamers Anthony Levine and Chris Board - are far more worrisome.

Stanley has missed just a handful of snaps this season, and played in 100 percent of the snaps against the Bills.

Andrews played just nine snaps, as a knee injury kept him out of the lineup for the majority of Sunday's game.

Should neither of the four that missed practiced be able to go, the Ravens will have to replace their starting left tackle, leading pass-catcher and two special teams starters in short time.

