Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson popped up on the practice report Wednesday with a hip injury. He was limited.

It was the first time Jackson made the practice report since Week 3 when he was limited in the Sept. 21 practice with a right elbow injury.

Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) did not practice.

Andrews has played every game this season, catching 39 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns.

Receiver Rashod Bateman (sprained foot) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) returned to the practice field. Both were limited.

Bateman missed the past two weeks since injuring his foot in an Oct. 2 game against the Bills. He still leads the team’s receivers with 243 yards.

Houston sat out the past three weeks after his injury in a Sept. 25 game in New England.

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar was on the field for his first practice since undergoing hernia surgery at the start of training camp.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), defensive end Calais Campbell (foot), right tackle Morgan Moses (heel) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Receiver Devin Duvernay had a rest day.

Running back Justice Hill (hamstring) was a full participant for the first time since returning.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest/ankle) was limited.

Lamar Jackson limited at Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk