Lamar Jackson limited in Wednesday practice with elbow injury

0
Myles Simmons
·1 min read

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was on the practice field on Wednesday but told reporters he didn’t throw during the session.

Neither Jackson nor head coach John Harbaugh said exactly what Jackson is dealing with. But Jackson is listed with an elbow injury on Baltimore’s practice report.

Jackson said he will play on Sunday and will be able to throw.

The Ravens have a lengthy injury report to start Week Three. Receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) did not practice.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin), receiver James Proche (groin), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive back Brandon Stephens (quad), and cornerback Damarion Williams (ankle) were all limited.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) were both full participants.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Justin Houston, and defensive back Marcus Peters all received rest days.

