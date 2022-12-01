Lamar Jackson did not finish practice Wednesday, leaving with a quadriceps injury. The Ravens list him as a limited participant.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, a team spokesman said Jackson left to get treatment and would not speak to reporters Wednesday, which is the quarterback’s weekly interview day. Jackson has not talked to reporters since his vulgar response to a social media critic, which he later deleted.

The Ravens have had Jackson on their practice report three consecutive weeks now. He went on the practice report two weeks ago with an illness that kept him out a day, and last week he was sidelined for one day with a hip injury.

Jackson has missed only four games in five seasons because of injury, sitting out the end of last season after hurting an ankle.

The Ravens were without tight end Nick Boyle (illness), defensive end Calais Campbell (rest), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (illness), outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle), offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (illness) and cornerback Marcus Peters (rest).

Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were limited.

Lamar Jackson leaves practice early with quadriceps injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk