Lamar Jackson leads all players in Pro Bowl voting

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was easily the top choice among fans in this year’s Pro Bowl voting.

Voting wrapped up last week, and Jackson finished with 704,699 total fan votes, by far the most of any player.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was next with 539,768 votes, followed by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 468,838 votes, Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook with 431,748 votes and Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey with 406,477 votes.

Pro Bowl rosters are chosen by votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s votes counting for one-third of the total. The rosters will be announced on Tuesday night.