Lamar Jackson leading vote-getter, Ravens lead all clubs in votes

The Ravens are the hottest team in the NFL, and their signal-caller Lamar Jackson leads all players in Pro Bowl voting.

The NFL announced today that Jackson has a nearly 30,000-vote lead on Chiefs' star Patrick Mahomes.

Jackson has been taking the league by storm through the first 10 games of the season. Baltimore is sitting in second place in the AFC and has standout wins over Seattle, New England and Houston going into Week 12.

The Ravens lead all clubs in votes with five players currently sitting atop the totals at their respective position in the AFC.

In addition to Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, RT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Marshal Yanda, DB Marcus Peters and PK Justin Tucker are all currently leading in Pro Bowl voting in the AFC.

