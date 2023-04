Lamar Jackson’s landmark Ravens deal makes Saints-Derek Carr contract look even better

It took them long enough, but the Baltimore Ravens finally rewarded Lamar Jackson with the long-term deal he earned — a landmark contract extension reportedly valued at $52 million per year over five years, carrying a whopping $185 million in guarantees. Good for him.

It’s good for the New Orleans Saints, too, because it further justifies the deal they reached with Derek Carr in free agency. Here’s where their starting quarterback ranks among his peers now that Jackson has reached this agreement with Baltimore:

1. Lamar Jackson

Team: Baltimore Ravens

AAV: $52 million (5-year, $260M deal)

2. Jalen Hurts

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

AAV: $51 million (5-year, $255M deal)

3. Aaron Rodgers

Team: New York Jets

AAV: $50.27 million (5-year, $150.815M deal)

4. Russell Wilson

Team: Denver Broncos

AAV: $49 million (5-year, $245M deal)

5. Kyler Murray

Team: Arizona Cardinals

AAV: $46.1 million (5-year, $230.5M deal)

6. Deshaun Watson

Team: Cleveland Browns

AAV: $46 million (5-year, $230M deal)

7. Patrick Mahomes

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

AAV: $45 million (10-year, $450M deal)

8. Josh Allen

Team: Buffalo Bills

AAV: $43 million (Six-year, $258M deal)

T-9. Daniel Jones

Team: New York Giants

AAV: $40 million (Four-year, $160M contract)

T-9. Dak Prescott

Team: Dallas Cowboys

AAV: $40 million (Four-year, $160M contract)

T-9. Matthew Stafford

Team: Los Angeles Rams

AAV: $40 million (Four-year, $160M contract)

12. Derek Carr

Team: New Orleans Saints

AAV: $37.5 million (Four-year, $150M contract).

