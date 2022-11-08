Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields both on pace to top 1,000 rushing yards

A 1,000-yard rushing season is an extraordinarily rare accomplishment for a quarterback. But this year, two different quarterbacks may achieve it.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bears quarterback Justin Fields are both on pace to run for more than 1,000 yards in 2022.

Jackson, who ran for 82 yards in Monday night’s win over the Saints, now has 635 rushing yards through nine games this season. That puts him on pace for 1,199 rushing yards over 17 games.

Fields, who ran for an NFL regular season record 178 yards on Sunday, now has 602 rushing yards through nine games this season. That puts him on pace for 1,137 rushing yards over 17 games.

Michael Vick had the NFL’s first 1,000-yard rushing season for a quarterback in 2006, and it was the only such season until Jackson did it in 2019 and 2020. Now Jackson is on his way to hitting 1,000 rushing yards a third time, and Fields is poised to join Jackson and Vick in one of the most exclusive clubs in NFL history.

