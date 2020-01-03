Lamar Jackson on interest in Greg Roman: You’ll have your turn when season’s over

The NFL’s rules allow for assistant coaches on playoff teams with byes to interview during the first week of the postseason and it’s not unusual to hear someone opine that the process should be put on hold until all teams are done playing.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the Browns’ head coaching vacancy on Thursday, which meant Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got asked about the development during a session with reporters on Friday.

“They need to chill out,” Jackson said, via the Baltimore Sun. “We got something to do right now. We need him to focus because we need to focus. We’re trying to get somewhere. Let us do our thing. You guys are going to have y’all turn when season is over with. We’re trying to get somewhere.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the video of Jackson’s response, it’s clear that his tongue was in his cheek during that answer and the one he gave when asked if he’s shared that opinion with Roman.

“No, he should know that,” Jackson said.

There have been many assistants who have done their jobs well during postseasons that ended with them taking head coaching positions with other clubs. There’s no reason to think Roman couldn’t do the same for the AFC’s top seed in the coming weeks and Jackson’s joking answer makes it clear he doesn’t disagree with that point.