Lamar Jackson injured in second quarter against Browns

Lamar Jackson suffered an injury early in the second quarter of the Ravens' game against the Cleveland Browns. On the first play of the quarter, Jackson rolled to his right, passed to Mark Andrews, and simultaneously was tackled by Cleveland's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Jackson reached for his right leg as he was rolling to the ground.

He limped off the field, went to the medical tent, and then left on a cart.

Lamar Jackson is hobbling on his right foot. He is getting in the cart. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 12, 2021

Shortly after Jackson left the field on the cart, the Ravens listed his return as "questionable" and indicated that the injury was to his ankle.

Tyler Huntley came in to replace Jackson. Cleveland scored on its next possession after Jackson's injury to extend the Browns' lead to 17-0. In a crucial matchup between the first- and last-place AFC North teams — teams separated by just two games — Jackson's absence, even for a short period, will mean trouble for the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson suffered an injury in the second quarter of Baltimore's game against Cleveland. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

