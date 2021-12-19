The Ravens are without quarterback Lamar Jackson today against the Packers.

Jackson was officially declared inactive and won’t suit up after suffering an ankle injury last week.

Tyler Huntley will start for Baltimore.

Huntley played fairly well last week after Jackson went down, going 27-for-38 for 270 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. The Ravens are going to need him to play very well today if they’re going to upset the Packers.

Lamar Jackson inactive, Tyler Huntley starts for Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk