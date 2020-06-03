Lamar Jackson hosts throwing session with Ravens teammates in Florida

NFL teams may not be hosting OTAs this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic nor will they be permitted to use their normal training camp facilities, but that hasn't stopped teammates across the league from getting together for workouts as the country has begun to open back up.

Among them is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who invited teammates down to Florida for some group workouts before training camp begins. A few sports fans stumbled on the Baltimore players in a park this week as Jackson was hosting a throwing session with receivers Miles Boykin and James Proche.

It looks like Lamar Jackson got together with eight of his Ravens teammates at a local park in Florida.



WR Miles Boykin said last week that Jackson was planning some informal workouts.



Rookie sixth-round pick James Proche can be seen catching passes.

According to The Athletic, Boykin has been working out in Baltimore this offseason with new Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley. Proche was drafted in the sixth round last April and is hoping to stick in a Ravens wide receiver group that includes Boykin, Marquise Brown, Willie Snead and third-round pick Devin Duvernay.

NFL officials still hope to kick off training camp on time by the end of July.

