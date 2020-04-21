Lamar Jackson hopes Ravens sign Antonio Brown, addresses Donald Trump's tweet

Antonio Brown will be the rumor de jour in the NFL for a while.

Never mind that he sabotaged his time with three different NFL teams in about nine months time (and that doesn’t count bringing an entourage and camera crew to a New Orleans Saints workout after they told him not to), or that he could be suspended by the NFL. Brown has Hall of Fame talent and that will always cause people to ignore that he’s far more trouble than he’s worth these days.

Count Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson among those who wouldn’t mind if his team signed Brown.

Lamar Jackson would approve of Ravens signing Antonio Brown

Jackson and Ravens receiver Marquise Brown, a cousin of Antonio, have worked out with the former Pittsburgh Steeler this offseason. When asked about Antonio Brown, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta avoided any comment on him.

According to Ryan Mink of the Ravens’ site, Jackson said he would be pleased if the Ravens signed Brown but he had no say in the matter.

Lamar Jackson said he would be "happy" if the Ravens signed Antonio Brown but "it's not my decision." — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) April 21, 2020

For a moment let’s ignore every single big, bright red flag with Brown: that he seems intent on wrecking his relationship with any team he’s on, that he has off-field trouble, that his behavior is beyond erratic and that it doesn’t seem he really wants to play football that much. Or that he has played only a few snaps of NFL football since the end of the 2018 season. If we can put all that aside and Brown were to just play football ... that would be one fun weapon for the NFL’s reigning MVP and quite a boost to the team that posted the best regular-season record in the NFL last season.

But we know that with Brown, “just football” isn’t possible.

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson spoke about Antonio Brown and Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Jackson discusses Donald Trump

Brown isn’t the only controversial figure Jackson was asked about on Tuesday.

There was the Twitter exchange in which President Donald Trump shouted out Jackson, saying he was a ”great pick.” Jackson acknowledged the compliment with a “Truzz Trump” reply (he said he used “truzz” instead of “truss” because someone tried to sue Jackson for using “truss”).

Jackson said his reply had nothing to do with politics.

Jackson said he wasn’t making a political statement by responding to President Trump on Twitter. Said he was more agreeing with the sentiment expressed by Trump. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 21, 2020

Lamar Jackson said he tweeted “Truzz Trump” to the President because he was appreciative of Trump indicating he was a good pick. “I don’t know why it got blown up like that,” Jackson said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 21, 2020

At least we know Jackson doesn’t mind talking about hot-button topics.

