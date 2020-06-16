Lamar Jackson hopes to play in full stadiums: “The crowd brings energy”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is hoping it’s safe for fans to fill the stands in NFL stadiums in September.

Jackson said he views the fans as a big part of football, and if they’re not there, it won’t be the same.

“It would feel like practice, but a very, very serious practice that counts,” Jackson told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com. “I would be disappointed because I want to see the faces, see people pumped up. The crowd brings energy.”

If the stadiums are empty, some are hoping for enhanced audio on the TV broadcast that will allow viewers at home to hear every word the players say. Jackson does not like that idea.

“No. We’re playing football. We don’t need everybody on the field with us. There’s too much extra stuff going on,” Jackson said.

Predictions in June about what the situation with COVID-19 will be in September are folly, but the NFL is operating as if Jackson will get his wish, the season will start on time, and fans will be there.

