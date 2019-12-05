Lamar Jackson ‘honored’ at the chance to break Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record on Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Lamar Jackson didn't grow up watching Michael Vick play football in Atlanta. He was too young.

That didn't stop Jackson, born when Vick had just finished his sophomore year of high school, from studying Vick's highlight tapes as a kid.

Now, on Sunday in Buffalo, Jackson has the chance to put his name in the record books ahead of his favorite player with the most impressive season a quarterback has ever had on the ground.

With just 63 yards rushing, Jackson would rank first all-time for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season. The record, as of Thursday, is held by Vick with 1,039 yards rushing. Vick set the record in 2006 with the Falcons.

"It would be an honor," Jackson said. "Like I said, Michael Vick is my favorite player. For me to do such a thing, it's incredible. He had that record for a long time, and it will be pretty cool. But I'm focused on the win, regardless."

Jackson has led the NFL's most dynamic offense through the first 12 games with a mix of rushing and passing that's kept defenses on their heels. He ranks ninth in the NFL with 977 yards, which is more than five teams have as a whole.

Currently, Jackson has rushed for 1,672 yards in 28 games in his NFL career, good for 44th all-time.

Over a 16-game season, he's on pace for 1,302 yards on the ground, which would shatter Vick's old record and put Jackson in another stratosphere compared to some of the best mobile quarterbacks the league has ever seen.

Should he finish with 1,302 yards this year, he'll be at 1,997 yards through his first two NFL seasons. That would put him 32nd all-time and about 500 yards away from cracking the top 20.

So as Jackson adds to his place in history in the long term, there's a significant record to break in the short-term, too.

