Lamar Jackson on historical bias against Black quarterbacks: 'It's dying off, but it's still there'

Lamar Jackson, NFL league MVP in 2019, believes he still has something to prove as a Black quarterback.

Jackson joined NBA superstar Lebron James and other pop culture stars to discuss a range of topics on James' YouTube show "The Shop" Friday.

Historical bias against Black quarterbacks was brought up during the conversation and the Baltimore Ravens star said "It's dying off, but it's still there."

Jackson continued: "It's still there. That's why I need that championship."

Because critics have told Jackson that "he wasn't a real quarterback," he spoke on how he could relate to James feeling disrespected when left out of conversations of the best scorers in NBA history.

NFL COMBINE: Jordan Davis, Ahmad Gardner among biggest draft standouts

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

At Jackson's NFL scouting combine, he was asked to run wide receiver drills, despite having won the Heisman the previous year. When asked why this happened, Jackson said "I have no idea."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Dec. 12, 2021.

Jackson also discussed what it was like watching the Super Bowl this season and the lessons he can learn from James.

"Watching the game (Super Bowl 56), I want to be in it, you know. I'm really not a fan of either team. You know, I want to be in it. But I had a feeling the Rams were going to win just because I felt Aaron Donald was there before. I know that if he got a chance to be one-on-one, can't nobody block that man. It's different with him. You gotta watch him. There's gotta be two guys on him every play."

"I wanna be in it." 😤@lj_era8 explains how hard it was to watch the Super Bowl at home as a player & how the entire NFL knows @aarondonald97 is built different on #TheShop Season 5 premiere.



Streaming exclusively on our YouTube!



📺: https://t.co/NqtjvomwBc pic.twitter.com/LAAop0GrTr — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 4, 2022

"Being a champion," Jackson said of what he takes from James. "I feel like that's the one thing I wanna take from him, if anything else. Being a champion and being a billionaire. That's just what I've been thinking about since I was a little kid. Being a billionaire and being a champion."

Story continues

Finishing last in the AFC North with a 8-9 record, Jackson is hoping to have a breakthrough season in Baltimore during his fifth year. Jackson, 25, is 37-12 in the regular season and 1-3 in the postseason.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lamar Jackson believes bias still exists in NFL against Black QB's