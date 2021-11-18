Lamar Jackson held out of practice with non-COVID illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lamar Jackson missed his second straight day of practice with a non-COVID-related illness on Thursday.

Jackson was sent home Wednesday along with starting center Bradley Bozeman, who is also sick.

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that Jackson is feeling better but did not have a complete update on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson struggled in Baltimore's Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins but is 7-2 as a starter following a loss in his career. The Ravens have only lost consecutive games twice with Jackson at the help, winning their last 11 games in 2019 and last five games in 2020.

Wide receivers Marquise Brown (thigh) and Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) were also held out Thursday's practice.

