Lamar Jackson held out of practice due to knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. But, breathe easy Ravens fans, it’s not considered serious per Adam Schefter.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson did not practice today due to a knee injury that is not considered serious, per source. He was held out of practice for “precautionary reasons.” With Jackson out today, RG3 took the QB reps. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2020

Jackson was one of seven players not practicing on Wednesday afternoon. The other six were: tight end Nick Boyle, guard Tyre Phillips, defensive back Jimmy Smith, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Broderick Washington, according to reporters at practice.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and starting defensive linemen Derek Wolfe were, however, at practice, a good sign for their return on Sunday against the Bengals.

Jackson has never missed a game in his NFL career due to an injury, and it appears the reigning MVP won’t miss one this Sunday due to his knee either.

Against the Washington Football Team, Jackson completed 14-of-21 passes for 193 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 53, including a dazzling 50-yard run for the end zone. He stressed Wednesday that the team's passing game is a work in progress.