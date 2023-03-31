Would Lamar Jackson make a great addition to the Patriots? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens' situation, and the New England Patriots.
Jackson reportedly had an interest in the Patriots, but one ex-player thinks he shouldn't.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
To truly understand the Jackson-Ravens saga, you had to roll back the calendar all the way to before the 2022 season.
While there remains serious discontent between Jackson and the Ravens, Monday's events appear to reframe what's already happened as much as anything.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
In an NFL free agency edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald wonders why Atlanta isn't chasing a QB that could re-energize its franchise, and embraces our new reality wherein the Detroit Lions act competently.
Lamar Jackson's ongoing negotiations with the Ravens come down to one key theme: respect. It's the same thing Aaron Rodgers never felt like he got from the Packers.
Jackson is clearly an upper-echelon QB. So why did two teams tell Yahoo Sports they don't plan to pursue him? There are several factors at play.
Jackson is now free to negotiate a new deal with other teams, and the Ravens will have a chance to match. It could be a dangerous tactic — or an outside-the-box answer to what's been a frustrating negotiation.
The Ravens left Jackson free to negotiate with suitors on Tuesday. Some of the NFL's most QB-needy teams reportedly aren't interested.
What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
