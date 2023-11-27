Lamar Jackson "grateful" for a great defense after Sunday night's win

Thanksgiving weekend in the NFL came to a fitting end on Sunday night.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was hearing praise for the team's 20-10 road win over the Chargers, but he wanted to make sure to give credit to other members of the team for the win. The Chargers turned the ball over four times, including a fumble by quarterback Justin Herbert that Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney forced in the fourth quarter, and the Ravens defense forced two turnovers on downs to close out a victory that pushed their record to 9-3 on a night when the offense failed to make the most of its opportunities.

"Our defense was playing lights out all night and we weren't doing what we usually do [which is] putting points on the board for those guys," Jackson said, via the team's website. "But I'm grateful that we have a great defense, because without them, I don't know how this game would have went."

The Ravens have been one of the best teams on both sides of the ball throughout the 2023 season, so the offense's performance was an aberration on Sunday night. They'll spend the bye week trying to iron out what went wrong on that front while continuing to show gratitude for a defense that allows the rest of the team to have an off night without a negative impact in the standings.