Lamar Jackson: We’re going to be throwing the ball

Lamar Jackson‘s debut as an NFL starting quarterback saw him run the ball 27 times and throw it 19 times in the Ravens’ 27-24 win over the Bengals, which caused Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis and others to suggest that approach will lead to injury down the road.

Jackson said that the Bengals delivered a similar message during the game. Jackson said Bengals players told him he was going to get hurt in the game and Jackson responded by laughing, although he doesn’t disagree with the idea that he should be putting the ball in the air more often.

The Ravens haven’t named a starter for this weekend’s visit from the Raiders, but Jackson sounded like he expects to get the nod again this week when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Jackson said that “my job is to distribute” the football to the team’s other skill position players and that he expects to do more of that in the future.

“They’re not here to block … we’re gonna be throwing the ball. You’re going to see,” Jackson said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Joe Flacco has a chance of returning from his hip injury on Monday after saying it will be “tough” for Flacco to play in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday’s win.