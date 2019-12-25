Lamar Jackson gives his offensive linemen Rolex watches

As the last player taken in the first round of the 2018 draft, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t making nearly as much as he deserves, and by rule he’s not even eligible for a new contract until next year at this time. That didn’t stop him from splurging on the men who block for him.

Jackson, who set a single-season quarterback rushing record with more than 1,200 yards, has given Rolex watches to his offensive linemen for Christmas.

“We’re really grateful for that guy,” guard Bradley Bozeman said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I had a Bolex, the fake Rolex, that costs you about $30. This is by far the nicest watch I have — by leaps and bounds.”

“It goes to show you the kind of person he is — giving and caring,” center Patrick Mekari said.

“He took care of us,” tackle Orlando Brown Jr. added. “I got one Rollie and it’s from Japan. I bought it in college and it cost $200. I appreciate the gift.”

Jackson appreciates the blocking; even with his uncanny and incredibly rare skills, it would be a lot harder to do what he’s doing without blocking.

Rolex watches widely range in price from expensive to obscenely expensive, depending on the model.

Jackson earns less than $1 million in base salary this season, the second year of a four-year, $9.4 million rookie deal. He stands to earn much, much more via his cut of off-the-charts jersey sales and endorsement opportunities that undoubtedly will pile up, Patrick Mahomes-style, after the season.