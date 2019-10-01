Lamar Jackson gives hilarious response to reporter asking if he was banged up
Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens fell short against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but the young quarterback still provided a hysterical highlight after the game.
During his postgame press conference, Jackson was asked if he felt banged up after seeming to stand up slowly on a play when he was knocked out of bounds.
The 22-year-old's face told the whole story, but he went a step further to prove just how good he felt. Jackson ran in place at the podium before shrugging and giving a simple, "I'm good."
Though the Ravens have lost two straight, Jackson has largely been a bright spot on his first season as a starter, setting multiple records en route to a 2-2 record. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner has posted a 109.4 passer rating through the first four weeks of the season and became the youngest quarterback ever to achieve a perfect passer rating, in Baltimore's Week 1 victory over Miami.
Jackson has also set the Ravens record for most touchdown passes in the first two games of a season and became the first player in league history to throw for more than 250 yards and rush for 120 yards in one game.
