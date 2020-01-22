Lamar Jackson gets help warming up for the Pro Bowl from Drew Brees' son

Lamar Jackson's season may have ended a little sooner than he would've liked, but that doesn't mean he isn't going to have a little fun over the offseason.

The presumptive MVP is in Miami for the Pro Bowl festivities, figuring to be a popular target for young fans to look out for. Among those fans is Baylen Brees, the son of future Hall of Drew Brees. The Saints quarterback reached out on Instagram to tell Jackson his son hoped to meet him.

That evidently came to fruition, as Jackson was spotted throwing the football with a group of kids-Baylen among them.

Jackson has already taken plenty of time to hang out with kids, messing around with them at the hotel and on the field.

Lamar loves the kids. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZlVSHaFBug — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 22, 2020

In good spirits, Jackson will represent the Ravens and the AFC at the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

